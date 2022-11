FINNEGAN, Harriett C.



93, of Springfield, passed away November 11, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born December 18, 1928, in Springfield the daughter of Edmund and Anna (Hain) Burkhard, Sr. Survivors include three siblings, Edmund Burkhard, Jr., Marilyn Leibfritz and Ronald Burkhard, Sr.; 14 nieces; 4 nephews and several great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William and six brothers, Paul, Richard, Arlen, Elmer, Donald and Jerry Burkhard, 2 nieces and one nephew. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday in St. Raphael Catholic Church. A visitation will be held one hour prior in the church from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.