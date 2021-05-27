dayton-daily-news logo
FINNEY, Phyllis

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

FINNEY, Phyllis Jean

Phyllis Jean (Hatfield) Finney, born in Middletown, on August 26, 1928, to parents, Golden and Lexie Hatfield, died on

Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the age of 92. A graduate of

Middletown High School, she worked as an executive secretary at Armco Steel and later as an elementary librarian at

Lincoln, Sherman, and Roosevelt Elementary Schools. Fred and Phyllis were active in Coterie Dance Club, Middie Athletic Boosters - especially during the All-American Weekend

Festivals, and as counselors of the Methodist Youth Fellowship at First United Methodist Church. They went back to Breiel Blvd. Church of God; they were married at Crawford Street Church of God on July 9, 1955. Phyllis is survived by her

husband of 65 years, Fred W. Finney; daughters, Jane (Doug) Blazer and Diane (Stu) Wilson; grandson, Adam (Anne)

Wilson; and brother, Dynzel (Barb) Hatfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Sydney Hatfield and Merrill Hatfield. Visitation will be Friday, May 28, 2021, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Private

funeral service and burial will be held for the family. The

family is extremely grateful to Phyllis' Hospice Care Team from Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, especially Kelli, Jamie, Diamond, and Jessica. Please make a memorial contribution in Phyllis' name to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Please sign the guestbook at


WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com


Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

