FINNEY, Phyllis Jean



Phyllis Jean (Hatfield) Finney, born in Middletown, on August 26, 1928, to parents, Golden and Lexie Hatfield, died on



Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the age of 92. A graduate of



Middletown High School, she worked as an executive secretary at Armco Steel and later as an elementary librarian at



Lincoln, Sherman, and Roosevelt Elementary Schools. Fred and Phyllis were active in Coterie Dance Club, Middie Athletic Boosters - especially during the All-American Weekend



Festivals, and as counselors of the Methodist Youth Fellowship at First United Methodist Church. They went back to Breiel Blvd. Church of God; they were married at Crawford Street Church of God on July 9, 1955. Phyllis is survived by her



husband of 65 years, Fred W. Finney; daughters, Jane (Doug) Blazer and Diane (Stu) Wilson; grandson, Adam (Anne)



Wilson; and brother, Dynzel (Barb) Hatfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Sydney Hatfield and Merrill Hatfield. Visitation will be Friday, May 28, 2021, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Private



funeral service and burial will be held for the family. The



family is extremely grateful to Phyllis' Hospice Care Team from Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, especially Kelli, Jamie, Diamond, and Jessica. Please make a memorial contribution in Phyllis' name to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com