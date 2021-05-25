FINT, Terry F.



Age 74 of Bellbrook, passed away May 21, 2021. Terry was a General Motors employee for 41 years, an avid lover of



animals and a classic rock'n'roll enthusiast. He was a devoted father and a friend to all. Preceding him in death are his



parents George and Opal (née Gillum) Fint, and grandson



Tyler F. Fint. He is survived by daughters Shona Fint and Kelly (Scott) Higley; grandchildren Caroline (Sean) Leo, Joseph



Freeman, Jr. and Savannah Higley; sister Georgena Fint; nieces Cheryl (Doug) Fisher, Jennifer (Dan) Kimerling. Also survived by "brother" Charles Eldridge. A special thanks to all the



extended family of Brewster's Run Ct. Family will receive friends Thursday, May 27, 2021, from 12:30 PM until time of service at 1:30 PM at Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home, and burial to follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Fond



memories and condolences may be shared at



