FINT, Terry

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

FINT, Terry F.

Age 74 of Bellbrook, passed away May 21, 2021. Terry was a General Motors employee for 41 years, an avid lover of

animals and a classic rock'n'roll enthusiast. He was a devoted father and a friend to all. Preceding him in death are his

parents George and Opal (née Gillum) Fint, and grandson

Tyler F. Fint. He is survived by daughters Shona Fint and Kelly (Scott) Higley; grandchildren Caroline (Sean) Leo, Joseph

Freeman, Jr. and Savannah Higley; sister Georgena Fint; nieces Cheryl (Doug) Fisher, Jennifer (Dan) Kimerling. Also survived by "brother" Charles Eldridge. A special thanks to all the

extended family of Brewster's Run Ct. Family will receive friends Thursday, May 27, 2021, from 12:30 PM until time of service at 1:30 PM at Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home, and burial to follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Fond

memories and condolences may be shared at


www.DaytonFunerals.com


