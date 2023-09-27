Fiora, Margaret



Margaret Fiora, age 90 of Monroe, OH, formally of Middletown, OH passed away September 22, 2023 at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant. She was born September 13, 1933 in Washington DC to Ralph and Catherine Setterlin. She grew up in Columbus, OH, graduated from Upper Arlington High School, and graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in Elementary Education. OSU is where she met the love of her life Carl Fiora. Margaret and Carl married in Columbus, OH August 18, 1956. Margaret taught second grade while Carl completed his degree in Metallurgical Engineering at OSU. Soon after, they moved to Middletown, OH when Carl accepted a position with Armco Steel. Margaret and Carl remained in Middletown the 67 years of their endearing marriage. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Carl (March 2023), her son Matt Fiora and her brother Ralph Setterlin Jr. She is survived by her sister Cathy Setterlin; sister-in-law Jane Setterlin; sister-in-law Dorothy Malvar; children Chris (Linda) Fiora, Meg (Sandy James) Fiora, and Jon (Holly) Fiora; grandchildren Carissa Fiora, Rachael (Nick) Simon, Justin and Grace Fiora, Kinsey, Caden, and Collin Fiora; and two great-grandchildren, Naomi Simon and Bentley Fiora. Margaret was very active in the Middletown Community and volunteered in Adult Literacy Programs teaching adults how to read. She was an active member of PEO (Philanthropic Education Organization, an international scholarship program for women), the Current Events Club, and the Garden and Hoe Garden Club. She and Carl were members of First Presbyterian Church in Middletown, OH. Margaret was a supportive, incredibly gracious, adventurous and loving person. She loved time with family at the family cottage at Indian Lake, OH and the family condo on Sanibel Island, FL. She and Carl traveled extensively in the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Many of these trips were bike trips France being a particular favorite. She also enjoyed art, theater and music supporting the Cincinnati ballet, Cincinnati opera, the Cincinnati Symphony and the Cincinnati Art Museum. She was an avid tennis player competing and winning many tournaments in Middletown, Cincinnati and surrounding areas. She was very supportive of young tennis players at the Middletown Tennis Club. She was an expert at needlepoint; making beautiful Christmas stockings for every family member as well as pillows and framed pieces. She was also a seamstress and consummate knitter. Friends and family are welcome to attend a celebration of life at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, OH 45044, Monday October 2, 2023. Visitation begins at 12:30 with a service, officiated by Reverend Stan Gockel, at 1:00. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Middletown Community Foundation, 300 N. Main St, Suite 300, Middletown, OH 45042. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral