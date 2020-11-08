FISCHER, Leslie J.



Age 76, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 31, 2020.



Leslie was born September 15, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio, to



Richard and Jean (Brown)



Herman. She graduated from Fairmont High School Class of 1962 in Kettering, where she excelled in Fine Arts. She, along with two other classmates, were finalists from Fairmont in the Scholastic Art contest sponsored by Shillito's in Cincinnati. Following graduation, she enrolled at the



University of Dayton and attended the Dayton Art Institute. She met her husband, Ted, at UD and they were the first couple to be married in 1964 at St. Henry Catholic Church. In Dayton, Leslie worked for Raytheon Missile System's Division until the birth of her first child, Scott, who now lives in Atlanta with his wife Emily. Her second child, daughter Holly Christine, was also born in Dayton. Leslie was an avid tennis player and was a member of several tennis clubs throughout the family's moves from Dayton to Boston, Charlotte and Knoxville. She was extremely competitive and loved playing on-line games like 'Words with Friends 2'. She cherished her vacation trips to Myrtle Beach to join with her long-time friends over the years. Leslie will be missed by all who knew and loved her so much. She was preceded in death by her father and daughter. Leslie is survived by her husband of 56 years; son Scott; mother who recently turned 100 years old and sister, Gayle Kohnen; Gayle's husband Robert; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Henry's Catholic Church on Springboro Pike at 11:00AM on Wednesday, November 11th, with interment at Calvary Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests only immediate family, local relatives, and Leslie's closest friends who have been contacted to attend the services. In lieu of flowers,



memorial contributions can be sent to St. Jude Children's



Research Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee.

