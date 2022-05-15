FISCHER, MARY CATHERINE

FISCHER (Moorman), Mary Catherine
"MaryKay"
9/17/33 - 5/10/22 Hamilton, OH.
Mary Catherine Moorman
Fischer (MaryKay) graduated with honors from this life to her heavenly reward on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Though she was 88 and had not been
feeling well, her passing was sudden. In the week before she died, she attended the Carol Burnett show at the Aronoff, Miami's Institute in Learning for Retirement luncheon, and a party at her daughter's house on Friday night. Having social events like those so close to her passing was exactly how she wanted to make her exit.
MaryKay is survived by her four children: JoEllen Fischer Puls (Joe), Nan Fischer (Rose Monnin), Dave Fischer (Paige
Durante), Dan Fischer (Eileen Kuethe); 5 grandchildren Joe Puls, David, Nina, Grant and Derek Fischer. Other family
includes her sister Shantida Joseph (Lynn Johnson); brother-in-law Jack Insprucker; nephews John Insprucker (Nancy); Tom Insprucker (Mary); nieces Kristin Moorman Ruminer (Lonnie) and Stephanie Rembert (Bob). She also leaves behind numerous friends of all ages from all places including Hamilton, her hometown of Cincinnati, and across the US.
She was preceded in death by Don Fischer, her husband of 62 years; her parents Harry and Catherine Moorman; brother Jim Moorman; and sister Harriet Insprucker.
The poet Khalil Gibran wrote that "work is love made visible" which perfectly describes MaryKay. She was a tireless worker at anything she set her mind to, and she did it all with intelligence, excellence and a cheerful heart, whether it was being a daughter, sister, student, friend, nurse, mother, homemaker, neighbor, volunteer, parishioner, or community member.
She was a lifelong learner and reader, achieving a 4.0 in all her formal studies as a graduate of Our Lady of Angels ('51), Mercy School of Nursing ('54), Thomas More College and
Xavier University. For 20+ years she pursued her love of learning through ILR taking 8 or more classes each session. She served as a class liaison for several instructors and was a
member of the ILR Board.
She came to Hamilton on a full scholarship to Mercy School of Nursing. At age 22 she was the youngest charge nurse Mercy Hospital ever had. She could have easily been a doctor had she been born when that was more of an option for women. She was so proud of being a nurse that she continued to renew her license until 2 years ago. She worked at Mercy and Fort Hamilton hospitals and as a school nurse for Hamilton City Schools. School nursing allowed her to pursue her desired vocation of being a mother and putting family first, as well as combining her passions of nursing and education.
MaryKay's deep faith was a driving force in who she was and all she did. Her love of God and all God's people and creation fueled her efforts to live a life of service. No matter what was required she operated with the clear-eyed intention of being kind and just. She served in many roles of parish life-lector; scout leader; 1st female parish council president; Archdiocesan pastoral council; faith sharing group leader; member of Peace & Justice committee and retreat leader. She also served her community in a variety of ways: board member for Forensic and Mental Health Services, was active in BCRTA (Butler County Retired Teachers Association) and a regular book reviewer for Lane Public Library's summer series.
MaryKay valued connection and communication and was a faithful writer and sender of cards and letters. She has kept the post office in business and lifted hundreds of people's
spirits with her thoughtful notes, thank yous, news clippings, sympathy, birthday and get well wishes. A perfect way to
celebrate her life is to send a note to someone letting them know how important they are to you. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Badin High School.
Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Rd. in Fairfield, OH on Monday, 5/23 @ 10 am; followed by Mass at 11. Condolences at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.