FISCHER, Patricia

FISCHER (O'Brien),



Patricia



Patricia O'Brien Fischer died on September 5, 2021, at the age of 94. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, and graduated from the University of Dayton in 1948 with a bachelor's degree in



education. As a gifted and



creative writer, she worked as an editor at Pflaum Publishing, Peter Li Publishing, and was the driving force behind



Catechist, a nationally recognized magazine for children's



religious education. Her love of the arts included directing theater productions at the Dayton Blackfriars Guild, attending operas, symphonies, and life-long support of Dayton's



Schuster Center. Her passion for the wellbeing of animals led to generous support of the Animal Humane Society and



rescue shelters for rabbits, donkeys, and monkeys, among



others. Her sharp wit, sense of fashion, and abilities as a



wonderful cook and hostess entertained so many over the years. Patricia leaves behind her sister, Carol O'Brien, Chad Henderson, whom she thought of as a son, and many friends. She leaves us to reunite with her beloved husband of over 50 years, Carl, lost earlier this year. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 pm on Monday, September 13, 2021, at St Albert the Great Church, Kettering. She will then be laid to rest in David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests



donations be made to Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements



entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.

