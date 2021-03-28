FISCHER, Paul W.



Age 90 of Dayton, OH, passed away on March 22, 2021. He was born October 31, 1930. Paul was a devoted husband,



father, grandpa and great-grandpa. His smile and unwavering devotion to family will be greatly missed. Paul was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Dolores E. Fischer (Deis); parents Aloysius and Dorothy (Kammer) Fischer; daughter Deborah, and 1 brother. He is survived by two daughters Lynne Kramer and Lois (Christopher) Demeter; 1 sister; 1 brother; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Paul served in the Army during the



Korean War and worked as a machinist/toolmaker retiring from GM. He was active in the Knights of Columbus Maria-



Joseph Council 4022 and served two terms as Grand Knight. The family will receive guests from 9:00 am Monday, March 29, 2021, until the Mass of Christian Burial, at 10:00 am at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave.



Kettering, OH 45429. Donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, in lieu of flowers. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

