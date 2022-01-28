FISHER, Jean Ann



56, of Urbana, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, surrounded by family on



Tuesday, January 25, 2022. She was born on October 10, 1965, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of John R. and Nancy (Werner) Weiffenbach. Jean is preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her loving husband of 12 years, Doug Fisher;



children, Tiffany, Lauren,



Michelle, William and Jack Cook; step-children, Carole Moore, Jeff Fisher, Janette (David) Bailey and Andrew Fisher; brothers, Bob (Julia) and Al (Erika) Weiffenbach; grandchildren, Liam, Jayda, Carter, Ava and



Abby; special uncle, Bob Werner; caregiver and friend, Debbie Walls; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jean had her



Master's Degree in Psychology and was a very talented



woman who loved doing crafts. She was always passionate about giving and found joy in others happiness. She was a member of the Springfield Church of Christ where she adored her church family and will be deeply missed. Viewing will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. with service beginning at 11:30a.m. with Pastor Bill Warax officiating. Contributions may be made in memory of Jean to the Michael J. Fox Foundation by visiting



www.michaeljfox.org. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



