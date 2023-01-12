FITCH, Evelyn R.



Evelyn R. Fitch of Fort Wayne, passed away, Monday, January 2, 2023. The daughter of the late John L. and Lucille Roush, she was born on April 23, 1930, in Dayton, Ohio. Evelyn married the love of her life, David W. Fitch on September 22, 1951. Funeral service for Evelyn will be held at the D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home Maplewood Park, 4017 Maplecrest Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46815 on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Saturday, January 14th at the funeral home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared for the Fitch family at



https://www.mccombandsons.com