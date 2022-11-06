FITZGERALD, Sharon Kay
Age 77 of Waynesville, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Sharon is survived by her husband, Jerry; two daughters and a son-in-law, Cathy (Donald) Miller, Michele Wasson; three sons and a daughter-in-law, Dennis Dukes, Shawn (Cindy) Dukes, Shawn Fitzgerald; a brother, Ben Butler; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 12th at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., followed by Burial at Calvary Cemetery, Rev. Joe Getts officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, November 11th from 5:00-8:00 pm and 10:00-11:00 am Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sicsa Pet Adoption Center, envelopes available at the funeral home.
Funeral Home Information
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH
45440