FITZPATRICK, Gerald B. "Jerry" Age 73, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at Springfield Regional Hospital Hospice. He was born on February 28, 1947, in Greene County, Ohio, to Charles P. and Erma M. (Henley) Fitzpatrick who both preceded him in death. Also, preceding Jerry in death are his first wife, Pamela in 1997, and 3 siblings, John, Fred and Kay. He retired in 2008 as a welder/fabricator and went on to serve as custodian at Grace Bible Church until 2018. He was a proud, honorably discharged Army Vietnam Combat Veteran who served during the Tet Offensive. Jerry was a member of Grace Bible Church in Springfield. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Wanda (McIntosh) Fitzpatrick; 6 children, Jerry (Amy) Fitzpatrick of Dayton, Ohio, Joseph (Ivi) Fitzpatrick of Jacksonville, Florida, Joshua (Diana) Fitzpatrick of Tipp City, Ohio, Jennifer Williams of Eaton, Ohio, Joseph Kreitzer of Anna Maria Island, Florida and Steven (Sheena) Kreitzer of Arcanum, Ohio; a brother, Kevin (Peggy) Fitzpatrick of Prince George, Virginia and a sister, Rosemary Gillott of Bellbrook, Ohio. 18 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter also survive. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the private funeral ceremony is being held at the convenience of Jerry's family with burial to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery and Arboretum, 501 West McCreight Avenue, Springfield, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.WoundedWarriorProject.org or by calling (855) 448-3997. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Ferncliff Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.FerncliffCemetery.org.



