FITZWATER, Linda

Linda S. Fitzwater, passed peacefully from this life on



February 14, 2021, from complications of COVID-19. She was born September 10, 1942, in Middletown, Ohio, to Edward and Annetta Fitzwater. She graduated from Middletown High School in 1960, and worked at Reed Klopp Furniture, Rogers Jewelry Store, Hoerner Waldorf, Butler Heritage Credit Union, and the Middletown Police Department, retiring after 10 years of service. She is proceeded in death by her mother, Annetta Gabbard, father, Edward Fitzwater, step-father Harkes Gabbard, Jr., and step-mother Lorraine Fitzwater. She is survived by a sister, Marsha McDougal of Bellbrook, Ohio, a brother, Larry Gabbard (Judi) of Palmetto, FL, a brother, Terry Gabbard (Gale) of Lake Suzy, FL, and a sister, Diane Jensen of Asheville, NC. She is also survived by cousins and many nieces and nephews, and special friends, Bonnie and Bill Smyth, Barbara Jackson, Melody and Dave Evans,



"Peanut" and Charlene Watts, Candy Stultz, and Audrey Schroff. She had many friends at the Middletown Police Department and the Butler Heritage Credit Union. Linda enjoyed traveling with friends on bus tours, playing bingo, and going to the Senior Center. She loved frozen Cokes and Reece Cups and all her "Fur Baby Cats" she adopted over the years. She will be missed by many who enjoyed her sense of humor and generosity to others. Arrangements are in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. With COVID restrictions in place, visitation will be limited. Visitation will be Friday, February 19, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 1500 Manchester Avenue. A Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor James Anderson officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at



