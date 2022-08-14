dayton-daily-news logo
FITZWATER, Mike

Mike Fitzwater, born to Clarence E. "Nick" and Barbara L. (Pitchford) Fitzwater, Sr. on March 7, 1951, passed away on August 6, 2022. Mike worked as a carpenter and was employed by Wittenberg University. He loved the outdoors. Survivors include siblings, Margaret "Peggy" (Randy) Kissell, Mark E. Fitzwater, Matthew Carl Fitzwater, Martin George Fitzwater; stepson, Bryan (Jennifer) Brannon; close friend, Claudette Thompson; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy K. (Shook) Fitzwater; sister, Maggie A. Watson; grandson, Bryan "MT" Brannon; and his parents. Per Mike's wishes, he was cremated. Condolences may be shared with his family by visiting www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

