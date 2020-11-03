FLACK, Mary Margaret



Mary Margaret Flack, 63, of Springfield, passed away



October 30, 2020, in



Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born October 29, 1957, in Springfield, the



daughter of Ivan Leonard and Lottie (Goings) Jacobs. Mary was a member of the Christian



Worship Center in Christianburg. She enjoyed playing bingo, shopping for bargains, flea markets and spending time with her loving grandchildren. She had been employed as a nurse's aid at the K.W. Hess Ohio Pythian Home and at Community Hospital. Survivors include her



husband of 47 years; James R. Flack, two children; Stephanie Geiger and Amy Flack, two grandchildren; India Flack (Dustin Brown) and Joshua Flack, two great-grandchildren; Ivan



Jacobs and Athena Jacobs, siblings; Charlene Rice, Delores Deshawn, Robert (Kathy) Jacobs and several nieces and



nephews. She was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM Thursday in the Christian Worship Center, 3537 South Elm Tree Road, Christiansburg, Ohio, with Pastor Jimmie Fannin



officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior



to the services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-



KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

