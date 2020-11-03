X

FLACK, Mary

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

FLACK, Mary Margaret

Mary Margaret Flack, 63, of Springfield, passed away

October 30, 2020, in

Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born October 29, 1957, in Springfield, the

daughter of Ivan Leonard and Lottie (Goings) Jacobs. Mary was a member of the Christian

Worship Center in Christianburg. She enjoyed playing bingo, shopping for bargains, flea markets and spending time with her loving grandchildren. She had been employed as a nurse's aid at the K.W. Hess Ohio Pythian Home and at Community Hospital. Survivors include her

husband of 47 years; James R. Flack, two children; Stephanie Geiger and Amy Flack, two grandchildren; India Flack (Dustin Brown) and Joshua Flack, two great-grandchildren; Ivan

Jacobs and Athena Jacobs, siblings; Charlene Rice, Delores Deshawn, Robert (Kathy) Jacobs and several nieces and

nephews. She was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM Thursday in the Christian Worship Center, 3537 South Elm Tree Road, Christiansburg, Ohio, with Pastor Jimmie Fannin

officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior

to the services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-

KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.