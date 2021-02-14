FLAMM, Ernest

FLAMM, Jr., Ernest Carl



Age 78 of Dayton, passed away at Hospice of Dayton on February 7, 2021. He was born on September 7, 1942, in



Dayton. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, Mary



Beatrice (Weber) and Ernest Carl Flamm, Sr., and sister-in-law Sharon Flamm. He was employed by the Dayton City Schools and Wright State University. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Helen; daughter, Jaymi (Charles) Shroder; son, Justin (Acacia); grandchildren, Jacob Shroder, Andrew Shroder,



Mallory Shroder, Lainey Flamm, Sally Kate Flamm; sister,



Barbara (Joe) Kolakowski; brother, John Flamm, and nieces and nephews. Final disposition: cremation with interment at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Avenue. On line



condolences may also be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com





Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420.