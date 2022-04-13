FLANNERY, John W.



Age 65 of Farmersville, OH, passed away peacefully at his home on April 11, 2022. He was born in West Liberty, KY, to the late Virgil and Stella (Goodman) Flannery and retired from the Pepsi Company after 45 years. John loved spending time with his family, especially his boys and watching his grandchildren's sporting events. He also loved the outdoors, and



enjoyed boating and camping. Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by his son Michael Flannery and his brother Doug Flannery. John is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Cheryl (Hearn) Flannery, his sons Chris (Georgia) Flannery, Robbie Flannery, grandchildren Austin, Jakob,



Peyton, Camron, Levi, Xander, great-grandson Owen, brother Scott Flannery, and best friend Chuck as well as numerous



other special friends and extended family members. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Arpp, Root and Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St.



Germantown, OH, with Bill Mefford officiating, burial will



immediately follow at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com.

