FLANNERY, Timothy O. Timothy O. Flannery passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at his home in Bonita Springs, Florida. He was born on February 1, 1950, in Springfield, Ohio, to Rufus and Wanda Flannery. Tim graduated from Springfield High School and received his Bachelor's Degree from Olivet Nazarene College and a Masters Degree from Boston College. Afterwards he served in the United States Navy and retired recently from a long career with IBM. Tim had a love of sports, especially golf, football and hunting. He especially liked to watch college football always rooting for The Ohio State Buckeyes. Tim is survived by his two daughters, Christina (Bill) Collins and Heather MacLean; five grandchildren, Brenna Collins, Colleen Collins, Ryan Collins, Kelsey MacLean and Kourtney MacLean; his father, Rufus Flannery, Jr; his brother, Ron (Judy) Flannery; his cousin, Jimmie Joe Howard (Liz); and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Wanda, and his brother, Rick Flannery. The family held a private memorial service in Timothy's honor.

