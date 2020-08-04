FLEM, Tamela Grace Age 54, of Franklin, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center where she had been a patient for one week. She was born October 31, 1965, in Ashland, Ohio, and moved to Middletown in 1978. She had a career in early childhood education and was employed in the Miami Valley Area at the Goddard School for 17 years. Preceding her in death were her parents, Gene Wolf of Ashland, and Rosemarie Brewster of Middletown; and two brothers, Richard Workman and Anthony Wolf. She is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Flem; one son, Wayne Flem of Franklin, Ohio; step-father, Raymond Brewster of Middletown; one sister, Linda (Robert) Taylor of Arkansas; three brothers, Wayne (Debra) Wolf of Ashland, Dale (Kelly) Workman of North Dakota, and Rex (Danita) Wolf of Arkansas; and many extended family and friends. Graveside services with social distancing and mask required, will be on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Woodhill Cemetery, Franklin, Ohio, with Pastor James Anderson, officiating. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

