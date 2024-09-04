Fleming, Charles E.



Age 92, of Beavercreek, went to be with the Lord August 31, 2024. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2024 at 1:00PM at Bellbrook Cemetery, 3939 Upper Bellbrook Road, Bellbrook, OH 45305 where Air Force Military Honors will be rendered. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton as they provided the utmost care towards Charles. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences please visit www.routsong.com.



