FLEMING-FUGATE,



Linda Alice



06/17/1952 - 09/03/2022



Linda, age 70, passed away at her residence Saturday morning. She lived all her life in Middletown. Linda was employed at Garden Manor for many years as a LNP, many years ago. She also with her family ran on the volunteer South Middletown Fire Department back in the day. Mrs Linda loved her community and the kids around her. She enjoyed motorcycle rides, nature, and especially fishing. She was a mother to all and they loved her. Preceding her In death was her daughter: Lorna Lawson. She is survived by one child: Laura Gray, Three brothers: Dan Fugate (Peggy), Larry Fugate, William Fugate (Rosey) and many grandchildren, plus extended family and friends. Linda was Cremated by: Trinity Cremation Care, 510 Business Parkway, Carlisle, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life will be held September 25th at 1:00pm at Sebald Park, 5580 Elk Creek Rd, 45042.

