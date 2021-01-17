FLEMING, Oda L.



Age 87, of Trotwood, OH, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Reverend Robert Jackson officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com