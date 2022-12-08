dayton-daily-news logo
X

FLEMING, SHAWN

Obituaries
2 hours ago

FLEMING, Shawn Michael

Shawn Michael Fleming 49, of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully December 2, 2022, in the presence of his beloved family. He was born June 22, 1973, in Dayton, the son of Larry Joe Fleming Sr. and Cynthia Carpenter. Shawn spent most of his life working for his family business Sids Towing. He enjoyed watching and playing sports.

Shawn is survived by his Fiancé Amy Reynolds; Daughters, Maranda Kitko (Casey), Brenna Fleming; Sons, Tyler Lewis, Ronnie Thacker (Erika); Grandchildren, Chase, Porter, Valyn, Grant; Sister, Brandy Fleming; Brother, Larry Fleming Jr.; Special friends, Melissa Green, Tamara Lewis and Bailey Debusk (Corey); and several other family and friends.

A memorial service will be held Friday, December 16th at 11am at Immaculate Conception Church (2300 S. Smithville Rd., Dayton, OH 45420).

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Yannekis, Marcille
2
BUDDE, Thomas
3
COCHRAN, Marquan
4
CORNELL, DEENA
5
CARDWELL, Betty
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top