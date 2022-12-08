FLEMING, Shawn Michael



Shawn Michael Fleming 49, of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully December 2, 2022, in the presence of his beloved family. He was born June 22, 1973, in Dayton, the son of Larry Joe Fleming Sr. and Cynthia Carpenter. Shawn spent most of his life working for his family business Sids Towing. He enjoyed watching and playing sports.



Shawn is survived by his Fiancé Amy Reynolds; Daughters, Maranda Kitko (Casey), Brenna Fleming; Sons, Tyler Lewis, Ronnie Thacker (Erika); Grandchildren, Chase, Porter, Valyn, Grant; Sister, Brandy Fleming; Brother, Larry Fleming Jr.; Special friends, Melissa Green, Tamara Lewis and Bailey Debusk (Corey); and several other family and friends.



A memorial service will be held Friday, December 16th at 11am at Immaculate Conception Church (2300 S. Smithville Rd., Dayton, OH 45420).

