FLOOD, Anna Jean Anna Jean "A.J." Flood, 96, died July 16, 2020, in Burlington, N.C. She was married to the late John Richard Flood and survived by daughters, Martha Sturtz (Richard) and Nancy Staley (James); grandchildren, Sarah Valentine (John) and Jonathan Sturtz (Charlotte Marie); 6 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Elizabeth Lucille Lloyd. A.J. was born October 23, 1923, in Akron, Ohio, to Carl and Elizabeth Walters. She graduated from Otterbein College and earned a master's degree from University of Dayton. She taught in the Springfield schools and was a 4-H leader. She enjoyed golf, quilting, Bible study, and garden club.

