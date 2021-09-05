FLORA, Virginia

dayton-daily-news logo
FLORA (Ervin) (Fritts), Virginia Louise

94, of Clearwater, Florida, formerly of Springfield, passed away on September 1, 2021. She was born in Ravenscroft, TN, on October 25, 1926, the daughter of the late John and Louise Ervin. She is survived by her children, Gregory Bruce (Annabel) Fritts and Susan Beth Adams and grandson, Casey Adam Fritts. Virginia's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021, in the Northridge United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Newcomer Cemetery. The family

requests no flowers, and memorial contributions be made to Northridge U.M.C., 4601 Derr Rd., Springfield, OH 45503. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family.

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

