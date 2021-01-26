FLORENCE, Bernice



87, received her wings on



January 19, 2021, with her



family by her side at Hospice of Dayton. An active member of Rockhill Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her parents and children:



Anthony, Dolly and Brenda



Florence. She leaves to cherish her memory, sister: Charlene Cameron; daughters: Cheryl and Fonda Florence and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Walk Through Viewing, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.,



Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service. Interment, Woodland Cemetery.



