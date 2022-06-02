FLORENCE, Rita

FLORENCE (Conner),



Rita E.



Age 97, of Waynesville, passed in her sleep on May 28, 2022, after a long, happy, and full life. She was born October 27, 1924, in Dayton. Rita graduated from Waynesville High School, class of 1942. She was a member of the Waynesville United Methodist Church, Waynesville Progressive Women's Club, Waynesville Historical Society, Waynesville High School Alumni Association, and the Sycamore Creek Country Club. She witnessed hundreds of sporting events in which her deceased husband and sons



participated. She was preceded in death by her parents, Grover Cleveland Conner and Glenna Conner; her loving



husband of 52 years, H. Thomas Florence; her brother William Conner; and granddaughter Paige (Florence) Healy. She is



survived by four sons, Brian (Gail) Florence, Eric (Barbara)



Florence, Mark (Teresa) Florence, and Jeffrey (Laurie) Florence; grandchildren, Ashlea (Jim) O'Neal, Brooke (Scott) Kleski,



Holly (Marc) Brintnall, Thomas (Izabela) Florence, Taylor



Florence, Haley Florence, and Ericha (Kenny) Darrell; step-grandchildren, Jimmy Oakes (Jill Hathaway) and David (Mandy) Oakes; and 14 great-grandchildren. Funeral services at 11 AM Saturday, June 4, at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. Burial in Miami Cemetery, Corwin. Visitation



5 - 8 PM Friday at the funeral home. Condolences at



