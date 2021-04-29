FLORES, Carmel



Anne Gozum



Age 53 of Beavercreek, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021. She was born September 14, 1967, in Santa Ana, Pampanga, Philippines, the daughter of Dionicio and Nila Gozum.



Carmel was the Medical Director at TCN Behavioral Health and worked her whole life as a child psychiatrist. She was an avid tennis player and a



member of St. Luke Parish. She enjoyed traveling, cooking,



nature and spending time with her family. Carmel was a



loving wife, mother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed. She is preceded in death by her father, Dionicio Gozum; mother, Nila Gozum; father-in-law, Crispin M. Flores; mother-in-law, Epifania G. Flores; and brother-in-law, Jaime Flores. Carmel is survived by her husband of 28 years, Will; children, Niko Flores and Victoria Flores; and brothers, Melchor Gozum and Babari Gozum. Visitation will be May 1, 2021, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm with a funeral service at 4:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432).

