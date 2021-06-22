FLORY, Jane

FLORY (Derringer, Krimm), Jane Ellen



Went home to be with the Lord on June 19, 2021, just ten days shy of her 76th birthday. She loved life, her many friends and family members, and her daily walks. Though she battled three different cancers over nearly a decade it never defeated her strong and independent spirit. She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Julia (Gates) Derringer; brothers, Gene and Paul Derringer; sisters, Patsy Derringer and Nancy Perry; and her husband, Dennis Michael Krimm. She is survived by her children, Julie (Derringer, Krimm) Martin of WY, and Jason Krimm of Tipp City; grandchildren, Hannah Martin of CO, Rebekah Martin of AL, Christopher Martin of CO, Dennis Robert Krimm and Jenna Krimm of Tipp City, and one great- grandchild, Olivia Claire Williams of AL. A memorial service will be 1PM Thursday, June 24, 2021, at First Light Church, 140 Elva Ct. Vandalia, OH 45377 with Elder Mark Plummer officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Light Church, Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, or Ohio's



Hospice of Miami County. Arrangements are entrusted to



Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. To leave the family a



special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

