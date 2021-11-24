FLORY, Norman L.
Age 92, of Eldorado, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on November 20, 2021. Visitation Sunday, November 28, 2021, from 1 – 5 and 6 – 8 PM and funeral service Monday, November 29, 2021, 10 AM – all at the Prices Creek Meetinghouse (Old German Baptist Brethren Church), 6223 St. Rt. 726 S, Eldorado, OH. Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, Ohio, is assisting with arrangements.
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH
45320
