dayton-daily-news logo
X

FLORY, RUTH

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

FLORY, Ruth I.

Ruth I. Flory, age 102, of Dayton, passed away on Monday,

October 18, 2021, at Grandview Medical Center. She was born March 25, 1919, to the late Edward Mason and Bertha Viola (Cassel) Rench in Miami County, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Mark Flory, and nephew

Arthur E. Clark.

She will be missed and remembered by nieces, Carol J. Kijovsky, Joanna M. Snyder, and Constance Hamrick and nephews, Champ Daniel Clark and Mark A. Clark. She will also be missed and remembered by her neighbors, Elma and Arnold Deaton, and her dog, "Midnight."

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Pleasant Hill.

Online memories of Ruth may be left for the family at


www.hale-sarver.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hale Sarver Funeral Home

284 N. Miami St.

West Milton, OH

45383

https://www.hale-sarver.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
KYDE, Robert
2
SCOTT, Betty
3
Throckmorton, Don
4
ROBERTS, Alison
5
STEGNER, Ralph
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top