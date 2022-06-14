FLOWERS, Patricia Lucille "Pat"



Age 90, of West Milton, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Hospice of Miami County. She was born February 20, 1932, to Clifford and Mildred (Koogler) Thompson in Troy, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Stanley Lee Flowers in 2018; granddaughter Brittney; great-grandson Logan; siblings Maxine Develbiss, Phyllis Hangen, and Bobby Thompson. She will be missed and remembered by her loving children Teri Flowers Bevington of Tipp City, and Scott (Sue) Flowers of Russel Township; grandchildren Kayla, Amanda (Nick), Tyler, Ben (Brittany), Angie; great-grandchildren Morley, Gianluca, Breckin, Asher, Dominic, Harriet, and Vincenzo; sister Jackie (Sam) Adams of Pleasant Hill. Pat was a member of the West Milton United Church of Christ. She loved going shopping, spending time with family, working in her yard, liked traveling and loved people. The family will



receive friends from 11 AM- 1 PM on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St., West Milton, with a funeral service beginning at 1:00 PM.



Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. Online memories of Pat may be left for the family at



