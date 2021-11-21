FLOYD, Henry

FLOYD, Dr. Henry L.



Went to be with his Lord on November 11, 2021. He was the oldest of three children born to H.S. and Flavia Floyd in Salem, Ohio, on December 18, 1921. The family moved to



London, Ohio, in 1932, establishing Floyd Farms, which is still in operation today.



After graduation from London HS in 1938, Henry attended The Ohio State University, graduating with degrees in chemistry in 1942 and medicine in 1945.



Henry enlisted as a LT JG in the United States Navy during World War II, serving as a physician at Treasure Island, San Francisco, and Pearl Harbor. While in the Navy he met his wife of 46 years, Barbara Hazelton Floyd, who preceded him in death in 1992. They had four children: Marcia (David) Bowen, Dr. Margery (Wilhelm) Ostrop, Susan Schmitter (Eric Eckelkamp), and Dr. William (Theresa) Floyd. He is survived by his wife Edwarda and his brother Herb. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Ellie Brunner.



Henry was a beloved Papa to his grandchildren: Benjamin Bowen, Stephanie (Dan) Earley, Michael Bowen, Dr. Kristin (Jonathan) Schmitter-Webster, Allison Schmitter and Sam Floyd and two step-grandchildren Jordan and Ally Morrow. He had four great-grandchildren Elizabeth and Kathleen



Webster, and McKenna and Lucy Earley.



In 1948, Dr. Floyd began his surgery residency at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. Upon completion of his residency, he continued his training at the Herman Keifer Hospital in



Detroit. In 1955, he came to Butler County, practicing at



Middletown Regional Hospital, Mercy Hospital, Hughes Hospital, and Fort Hamilton Hospital. He served as Chief of Staff at Hughes Hospital and was the longtime director of the Butler County TB Clinic.



Dr. Floyd pioneered thoracic surgery in Butler County, as he was the first surgeon to operate on a patient's lung, and the first to staple a patient's incision after surgery. For thirty years he dedicated himself to meeting the needs of the community, never refusing to help indigent patients who were unable to pay for his services. Those qualities won him the hearts of many generations of patients, colleagues, and friends.



Henry believed in honesty, integrity, and being ethical in life's pursuits, values instilled in him by his parents. Henry was a loyal and devoted son to his parents, always concerned for their health and well-being. He once worked 72 straight hours, seeing patients during the day and planting crops at night for his father who had suffered a stroke. As a father he was the consummate role model for his children and grandchildren, always stressing hard work and education, as his



father was a former superintendent of schools and his mother a teacher. Every year he would take the family on a trailer trip to show us the United States. We visited all 48 states and most provinces in Canada. Always dedicated to his family, Henry never missed a music recital, band or theater performance, a game when his daughter cheered, or a Little League game, even if it meant working longer into the night.



In retirement, Dr. Floyd enjoyed golfing with his friends and boating at Lake Cumberland with his family. He was a life member of BPOE Elks no. 93, a 33rd degree Mason, a member of the Shriners, a member of the First United Methodist Church, and a founding member of the American Thoracic



Society of Cardio-Thoracic Surgeons.



The family would like to thank Edwarda for her care of Henry and Dr. Salvador Alatorre whose friendship and care for our father never wavered from the time they met at Mercy Hospital in the 1950's.



A private service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to The Ohio State University James



Cancer Center in Columbus, First United Methodist Church in Hamilton or a charity of your choosing.



