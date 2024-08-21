Fluty, Charles H. "Chuck"



Charles (Chuck) H. Fluty, Jr



79 passed away peacefully on August 16, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. Chuck was born on April 13, 1945 in Inez, Kentucky to Charles H. & Elizabeth (Copley) Fluty. Chuck was a graduate of Jackson High School class of 1963 in Jackson, Ohio. Patriotically served in the United State Marine Corp from October 9, 1963 to October 21, 1966. Chuck retired from Prices Brothers Co. of Dayton after 34 years of being a Field Service Rep. Additionally, Chuck worked for Rubberseal Products from 2001-2009 before retiring for health reasons. Chuck was a member of the Masonic Lodge 742 and American Legion Post 668 both located in Vandalia, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, William (Jennie) Fluty, Jay (Lilla) Fluty, Gladys (Dale) Thompson, Jack Fluty, Sherma Wilson and Gail (Don) Walker. He is survived by loving friend Linda S. Fluty, sister-in-law Mary Fluty, a host of nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon, Ohio, Thursday, August 22nd from 11:0012:00 with graveside services following visitation at Sugar Grove Cemetery in West Alexandria, OH. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to FBCnl (First Baptist Church of New Lebanon) Village Food Pantry Building Fund, PO Box 64, New Lebanon, OH 45345. Chuck loved watching and reading westerns .."This is when the cowboy rides away."



