FLYNN, Phyllis J.



Age 82 of Fairfield, OH, passed away on November 4, 2021. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, to Tye and Jewell Baker. She graduated from Hamilton High School in 1956. She



retired from Avon Products, Shur-Good Biscuit Company, and Access Envelope, Inc. She married Ted Flynn on May 20, 2000.



Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Pauline (Glenn) Crase; one brother, Ronald Baker; and one step-grandson, Nick Flynn. She is



survived by her husband, Ted; one son, Jamie (Stephanie)



Baker; three grandchildren, Lexi, Tanner, and Kennedy Baker; one special niece, Gayle (Rick) Rowland, and her family. Phyllis is also survived by her step-children; Ted (Debbie) Flynn,



Tammy (Terry) Gibson, Tracy Flynn, Henry (Rhonda) Veda, Vicky Bryant, their families; and numerous other cousins,



relatives, and friends.



Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013 on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 11:00 AM. Services will begin at 1:00 PM with Rev. Rick Witt officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.

