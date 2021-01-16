X

FOCHT, Emerson

January 16, 2021

FOCHT, Emerson L.

Emerson L. Focht, 82, of Findlay, OH, passed away suddenly at Blanchard Valley Hospital on January 5, 2021. Emerson was born in 1938, in Farmersville, OH, to Glenn and Florence (Hoops) Focht.

Emerson is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sharon Focht; children: Sharyl (Mark) Hankin, Portland, OR, Gregg (Rose) Focht, Monclova, OH, and Doug (Tedda) Focht, Columbus, OH; 4 grandchildren: Jarrod Emerson, Kelsey (Kyle) Zaborowski, Brandon (Ashley) Focht, and Emma Focht; a great-grandson, Jayden, and great-granddaughter, Emerson. He is also

survived by his brother Donald (Karen) Focht, Louisville, KY.

A private graveside ceremony will be held at Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria, OH.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date.

