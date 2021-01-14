FOCHT, Emerson Leroy



Age 82, of Findlay, OH, passed away suddenly at Blanchard Valley Hospital January 5, 2021. Born in Farmersville, OH, to Glenn and Florence (Hoops) Focht, Emerson enjoyed a carefree, small-town childhood with his younger brother,



Donald, close friends and nearby cousins. After graduating from high school, Emerson



enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served proudly from October 30, 1957, to September 29, 1959. In the summer of 1956, Emerson met the love of his life, Sharon (Menchhofer) at the municipal swimming pool in West Alexandria, OH. They



married on November 14, 1959, at Salem Lutheran Church, with the Reverend Ivan Menchhofer officiating. By early 1961, they had purchased their first home in West Alexandria and started a family. Being a dependable father and good provider was of utmost importance to Emerson. Gregarious, kind and loving, he truly enjoyed family life.



For the first several years of married life, Emerson supported his family by working as supervisor at NCR in Dayton, OH. However, in the late 1960's, a member of Salem Lutheran,



recognizing Emerson's natural ability to connect with people, approached him with an interesting proposition of selling



insurance. Intrigued by the possibilities that being an



independent agent offered, he jumped at the opportunity. Within a few short years, his territory had grown to include much of Northwest OH, and in 1972, the family moved to Findlay.



Emerson thoroughly enjoyed following his children's and grandchildren's school and sporting events, and he considered an afternoon on the golf course with family and friends, time well spent. He treasured the many family camping trips and vacations, as well as the wonderful cruises and trips abroad that he and Sharon shared together. Emerson is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sharon Focht; children: Sharyl (Mark) Hankin, Portland, OR, Gregg (Rose) Focht, Monclova, OH, and Doug (Tedda) Focht, Columbus, OH; 4 grandchildren: Jarrod Emerson, Kelsey (Kyle) Zaborowski, Brandon (Ashley) Focht, and Emma Focht; a great-grandson, Jayden, and great-granddaughter, Emerson. He is also survived by his brother Donald (Karen) Focht, Louisville, KY. A private graveside ceremony will be held at Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to: Redeemer Lutheran Church (1009 Blanchard Ave, Findlay, OH 45840), The Wounded Warrior Project www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Coldren-Crates Funeral Home and online condolences can be shared by visiting



coldrencrates.com