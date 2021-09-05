dayton-daily-news logo
FOGLE, Erma

FOGLE, Erma Joyce "Jo"

Erma Joyce "Jo" Fogle, of New Lebanon, Ohio, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on August 25, 2021, at the age of 80.

She is survived by her sons Chris and Brian; sisters Bonnie, Donna, Niti, and Barb; brothers Chuck and Jeff; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by parents Hubert and Mary, and siblings Letha Faye and Jim.

Jo was born on February 7th,1941, in Dayton, Ohio. She retired from the New Lebanon school district, was a champion for advancing ADNIV research, and was a longtime member of the Dixie Pathfinders Camping Club.

Jo chose to donate her remains for medical research. Memorial services will be held at the New Lebanon United Methodist Church at a future date. A special thanks to the staff at

Village at the Greene for the exceptional care they provided.

To honor her memory, contributions can be made in Jo's name to: The Mahajan Laboratories, Department of Ophthalmology @ https://mahajanlab.stanford.edu/about/make-gift.

