FOGLE, Richard Lee "Dick" Richard Lee "Dick" Fogle, of New Lebanon, Ohio, died after a long battle with cancer on September 9, 2020, at age of 79. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce "Jo" Fogle; sister H. Eileen McNinch; sons Chris and Brian; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents Charles and Lula, and siblings Elizabeth, William, Fred, and Janet. Richard was born on August 14th, 1941, in New Lebanon, OH. A carpenter by trade, he was truly a jack of all trades, and enjoyed a long career at General Motors. He also served as a police officer for Jackson Township and the Village of New Lebanon. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and a longtime member of the Dixie Pathfinders Camping Club. Richard chose to donate his remains for medical research rather than hold services. To honor his memory, please feel free to contribute to the charity of your choice in his name.

