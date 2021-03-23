FOGT, JoEtta



JoEtta Fogt, 75 years old, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away, March 17, 2021, at



Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. She was born November 24, 1945, to James Sylvester and Dorothy Jewell (Denney) Rash in Dayton, Ohio. She worked for Stouffer as their



Executive Housekeeping Manager for years. She retired from Crystco. JoEtta is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Ron) Kelhoffer, son, Michael Fogt, grandchildren; Patricia Michelle Fogt, Ronald Lee (Trey) Kelhoffer III, great-grandchild, Aiden James Volski Fogt,



siblings; Loretta Francis Clark (Ron, deceased) of Beavercreek, Ohio, James Charles (Lee) Rash of N.C., Linda Sue (Tole,



deceased) Roberts of Oxford, Ohio, Curtis Anthony (Regina) Rash of Florida, Tommy Dean (Suzanne) Rash of Kettering,



David Jeremiah (Denise) Rash of Dayton, Ohio, Timothy Lee (Priscilla) Rash of Kentucky, and Kimberly Lynn Rader of



Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents,



husband Dennis Lee Fogt, and sister Barbara Jean Rash.



Memorial Service will be Sunday, March 28, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at 4901 Timberline Drive, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Condolences may be sent to the family at



