FOLEY, Grace



Born June 14, 1920, in Philadelphia to William and Laura



Russell. Passed peacefully July 10, 2021, in Springfield, OH. Grace is survived by daughter Viv Barrett and son Dan Street; 2 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; plus 3 stepchildren. Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am following an hour of



visitation Saturday, July 24 at RiverSong Church, 3660 Springfield-Jamestown Rd. (Route 72), Springfield, OH. Full obituary can be found at www.jacksonlytle.com.