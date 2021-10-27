dayton-daily-news logo
X

FOLEY, Sr. Mary

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

FOLEY, Sr. Mary Louise

Sister Mary Louise Foley, FMI, 84, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Siena Woods. Sister Mary Louise was born in Dayton on February 7, 1937, the middle child of Edward and Regina (nee Kelly) Foley. A graduate of Julienne Catholic High School and the University of Dayton, Mary Louise

entered the Marianist Sisters in 1959 and served many years as a pastoral minister in Dayton and in San Antonio, Texas. Sr. Mary Louise is preceded in death by her parents, sister-in-law Joan Foley, and many members of the Marianist Family. She is survived by her brother Pat Foley of Dayton, her sister Jeanne Foley of Cleveland, nephews Dan (Kathleen) Foley of Dayton and Mike (Chris) Foley of Cleveland, great-nieces and

nephews, cousins and members of the Marianist Family.

Visitation will be on Saturday, October 30, 9:30 AM at the Queen of Apostles Chapel with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marianist Sisters Vocations Fund or the Marianist Sisters ministries in Malawi, Africa, by sending a check to the Marianist Sisters, 30 Sawmill Road, Dayton, Ohio 45409. Glickler Funeral Home handling

arrangements.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service

1849 Salem Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

www.bradford-connellyandglickler.com

In Other News
1
FELTEN, Ross
2
MEHL, LaVerne
3
MORRIS, Amy
4
SCHRIBER, Kenneth
5
SHOEMAKER, ROLANDO
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top