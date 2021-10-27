FOLEY, Sr. Mary Louise



Sister Mary Louise Foley, FMI, 84, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Siena Woods. Sister Mary Louise was born in Dayton on February 7, 1937, the middle child of Edward and Regina (nee Kelly) Foley. A graduate of Julienne Catholic High School and the University of Dayton, Mary Louise



entered the Marianist Sisters in 1959 and served many years as a pastoral minister in Dayton and in San Antonio, Texas. Sr. Mary Louise is preceded in death by her parents, sister-in-law Joan Foley, and many members of the Marianist Family. She is survived by her brother Pat Foley of Dayton, her sister Jeanne Foley of Cleveland, nephews Dan (Kathleen) Foley of Dayton and Mike (Chris) Foley of Cleveland, great-nieces and



nephews, cousins and members of the Marianist Family.



Visitation will be on Saturday, October 30, 9:30 AM at the Queen of Apostles Chapel with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marianist Sisters Vocations Fund or the Marianist Sisters ministries in Malawi, Africa, by sending a check to the Marianist Sisters, 30 Sawmill Road, Dayton, Ohio 45409.



arrangements.

