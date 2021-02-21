X

FOLEY, Thomas

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

FOLEY, Thomas Charles

Age 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown. He was born on February 7, 1949, in Hamilton to Charles and Helen Foley. He was 2 of 7, with 4 sisters and 2 brothers. He was a 1967 graduate of Seven Mile High School. He married Noelle

Rockwell on August 10, 1974. Tom took great pride in farming and tractor pulling. He was

also a hardworking mechanic who stayed busy until he

physically could not. Tom worked as a bus mechanic for 30 years, and Union President for 12 years, at Edgewood City Schools. Always ready to lend a hand to those in need, as well as to help out anyone he could. Tom is survived by his wife, Noelle; son, Jason; 6 brothers and sisters; 3 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. Tom was preceded in death by his daughter, Tiffany; and his parents. Private Services are being held with interment in Collinsville Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

240 Ross Ave

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/webb-noonan-kidd-funeral-home/6936?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.