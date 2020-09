FOLKERTH, David Wood Age 59, of Oakwood, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020. A memorial services will be held Saturday, September 26 at 1:00 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. Family will greet friends following the service by invitation of the family. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.