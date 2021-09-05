FOLKERTH, Richard

FOLKERTH, Jr., Richard R. "Dick"



With heavy hearts, we share the sad news that Richard R. Folkerth, Jr., at the age of 84 years died of congestive heart failure on August 27, 2021, in Oakdale, Minnesota.



He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Judith, his children Catherine, Susan (Mike) Willis, and Andrew (Tami). He loved his family and provided a solid foundation for their lives. His daughter, Margery, predeceased him in a car accident, aged 22.



Dick also leaves behind his granddaughters, Mary and Carolyn Willis, his brother, Charles Folkerth, his sisters, Jean Folkerth and Nancy Alguire, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Dick was born and spent the first 40 years of his life in Dayton, Ohio. He graduated with degrees in business and accounting and had a 37-year career with General Motors. His career as Comptroller took him to Michigan, Ohio, Texas and Mexico. He was a well-respected colleague, mentor and friend. His strong work ethic began at age 11 with a large newspaper route in his hometown.



He lived a simple and quiet sort of life, held a job, raised a family and loved his wife. He was an honorable and kind man, and that is all anyone has to be.



A special thanks to the staff at Lakeview Hospital, Homecare and Hospice and the Pillars Hospice Home where Dick spent his last days with their kindness and amazing care.



A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request and donations be made to UW-Whitewater Foundation Margery Folkerth Scholarship.

