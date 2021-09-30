dayton-daily-news logo
FORD, Eric Tyrone

Age 55, of Dayton, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord

Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. Eric is preceded in death by his mother, Cilliestene Ford;

father, Rev. William Stanley Ford; sister, Dione M. Ford; aunt, Ernestine Corley; uncle, Danny Cosby. Eric leaves to mourn, his aunts, Josephine (Thomas) Graham, Margaret "Diane" Alexander, both of Dayton; uncles, Eddie (Louisa) Cosby of Detroit, MI, James Cosby of Dayton; first cousins, Thomas D., Troy (Donielle) and Tonya Graham, Lassonia, Lamar and Derrick Corley, Rasheedah and James (Ryan) Cosby, Christine (Lynn) Durr, Chemeka Williams, LeKeate (Clarence) Knox; special family members, Lucille Cosby, James (Tonia) Harris, Sharon Cosby, Willa Mae Harris, Lisa Harris; special friend and mentor,

Mother Carson; best friend, Michelle Ramey; a host of other family and friends. Graveside service will be held 11 am Friday, October 1, at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave. Pastor J. Carson of Unlimited House of Prayer officiating. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

