FORD, Erik

FORD, Erik Eugene

Age 30, of Tampa, FL, formerly of Dayton, passed Monday,

October 18, 2021. Funeral

service 1 pm, Friday, October 29 at First Baptist Church of Ridgewood Heights, 116

Hanover Ave. Visitation 12 noon at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

