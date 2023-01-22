FORD, Gary



Age 82, of Butler Township, died unexpectedly on Thursday, January 19th, 2023. Born May 13, 1940, in Pleasant View, TN. He graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1962, and worked for General Motors, and retired after 41 years of service. Gary enjoyed officiating swim meets all over Dayton, as well as coaching youth soccer. He also had a sports talk show on cable in the 1980's and 90's. Survived by his wife of 60 years Gayle, daughter Shannon (Scott) Bird of Fairborn, son Michael (Janeen) Ford of Greenville, SC, 5 grandchildren Devon Wagenbach, Josh Wagenbach, Lauren Himes, Megan and Logan Ford, 1 great-grandson Marshall Thorpe, a brother James Ray (Barbara) Ford of FL, several nieces, nephews, family and friends. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 25th at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main. The family will receive friends Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice. Online condolences for the family may be sent to



