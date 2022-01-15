FORD, Randy Jay



52, of Medway, OH, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022.



Randy was born April 29, 1969, in Marion, OH, to the late Donald and Helen (Seale) Ford.



On March 18, 2000, he married Lara Thomas in Dayton, OH, and she survives.



Randy was a sales associate for Dollar Thrifty for many years. He was a big history buff, who enjoyed playing games on the computer and collecting guns. Most of all enjoyed the time spent with his wife, Lara, working in their yard.



