FORGY, BRENT

Age 52 of Englewood, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021. He was born Nov. 23, 1968, in Dayton, OH, and graduated from Northmont High School in 1987, and Wright State University. Brent worked for GM Moraine Truck and Bus Assembly Plant, and for Goodwill/Easter Seals on an Air Force contract at WPAFB Commissary. Brent proudly served his country in the Ohio Army National Guard. Preceded in death by his brothers Scott Alan and Bryan Matthew Forgy. Survived by his mother Vicky (Don) Weddle of Union, father Ralph Forgy and Jewell Hartshorn of Tipp City, nephew Gavyn (Barbara) Forgy, and great-nephews Kaizyr and Bodhi Forgy, nieces Amity and Berlyn Forgy, step-sisters Lucette (Brian) Wright, and Heidi Wamsher, and Mike Hartshorn and Monica Bush. Services will be held 12 noon Tuesday, July 13th at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. The family will receive friends Monday, July 12th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, 7/13 from 11 a.m. until noon. Interment Bethel Cemetery on Phillipsburg Union Rd. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Miami Valley or SICSA. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

